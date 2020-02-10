Loading articles...

Massachusetts waitress surprised with $2,000 tip on $12 bill

SWANSEA, Mass. — A man surprised a Massachusetts waitress with a $2,000 tip.

The server got the tip during the lunch rush at Harvest Market in Swansea last week, The Fall River Herald News reported. She declined to give her full name but said she goes by the nickname Leena.

The tipper paid his $12 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink using a credit card. He handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure Leena received the tip.

Leena ran into the parking lot when she realized the size of the tip to thank the customer, but he had already left.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The Associated Press

