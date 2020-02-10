What’s driving the explosion in Lyme Disease in Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a disease we never expected to see with any regularity in Canada, only to realize—perhaps too late—that maybe that was dumb.

It’s a mistake to think of Lyme Disease as a rare illness now. Because all the data we have—and we don’t have enough—shows us that it is exploding in Canada, with numbers spiking every year. What’s behind it? Why can’t we properly test for it? And what do you need to know to make sure you’re prepared for Spring?

GUEST: Janet Sperling, Board Member of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation; PhD Candidate, University of Alberta, Biological Science

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.