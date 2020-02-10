Loading articles...

Explosion rocks Afghan capital, no word on casualties

KABUL — An explosion occurred early Tuesday near a military academy in a southern neighbourhood of the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosion near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Marwa Amini said.

Fahim was a former defence minister and among the anti-Taliban fighters who entered Kabul with the U.S.-led coalition in 2001 after the Taliban were overthrown. He died in 2014.

The Associated Press

