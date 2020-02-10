Loading articles...

Correction: Russia-Syria story

MOSCOW — In a story published Feb. 7, 2019, about a civilian airliner endangered by military action in Damascus, Syria, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman claimed Israeli military aircraft nearly shot down the airliner during a missile attack on Damascus suburbs. The spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the airliner was approaching landing at the Damascus airport while Syrian anti-aircraft units were firing to repel the Israeli attack.

The Associated Press

