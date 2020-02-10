Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronovirus case

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

