BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK — Wholesale cash prices Monday

MonFri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 0.85820.8875

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.161.16

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.8014.70

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.52122.5212

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.96530.9677

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.40661.4225

Cocoa beans NY per ton 28942867

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 67506750

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 49.6548.71

Feedercattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 158.88158.88

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 77.1477.55

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.96 3/43.99 1/2

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.82 1/48.80

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 290.30289.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.925.98 3/4

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.68 3/46.70 3/4

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.26 3/43.28

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36.36

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31.31 1/4

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME 0.76810.7702

Antimony in warehouse per ton 56505650

Copper Cathode full plate 2.56402.5972

Gold Handy & Harman 1573.201572.65

Silver Handy & Harman 17.80817.696

Lead per metric ton LME 1835.001844.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 22,88522,885

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 967.00971.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 966.90969.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 0.97631.0006

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 63.7663.32

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.1559.15

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 1.7701.850

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

The Associated Press

