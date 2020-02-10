BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK — Wholesale cash prices Monday
MonFri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.85820.8875
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.161.16
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.8014.70
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.52122.5212
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.96530.9677
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.40661.4225
Cocoa beans NY per ton 28942867
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 67506750
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 49.6548.71
Feedercattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 158.88158.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 77.1477.55
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.96 3/43.99 1/2
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.82 1/48.80
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 290.30289.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.925.98 3/4
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.68 3/46.70 3/4
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.26 3/43.28
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36.36
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31.31 1/4
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME 0.76810.7702
Antimony in warehouse per ton 56505650
Copper Cathode full plate 2.56402.5972
Gold Handy & Harman 1573.201572.65
Silver Handy & Harman 17.80817.696
Lead per metric ton LME 1835.001844.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 22,88522,885
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 967.00971.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 966.90969.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 0.97631.0006
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 63.7663.32
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.1559.15
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 1.7701.850
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
The Associated Press