Loading articles...

Woman dies following violent assault in Mississauga

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A woman is dead after being stabbed during a violent assault in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line near Eglinton Avenue West and Winston Churchill Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of an altercation.

Police say when they arrived they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds.

A male suspect has been taken into custody.

No further details have been released by police.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:30 PM
IT STARTS TOMORROW. We thank all GTA parents and students for their notable entries, now we are moving onto Public…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:55 AM
The extreme cold is lifting today BUT not until later this afternoon/evening. Look out for scattered flurries toda…
Latest Weather
Read more