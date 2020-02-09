Woman dies following violent assault in Mississauga

A woman is dead after being stabbed during a violent assault in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line near Eglinton Avenue West and Winston Churchill Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of an altercation.

Police say when they arrived they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds.

A male suspect has been taken into custody.

No further details have been released by police.