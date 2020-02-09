Man seriously injured in Queensway stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in a west Toronto neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Police tweeted at around 10:14 p.m. that they were called to a building in The Queensway and Zorra Street area.

Officers said they found a man with no vital signs and that CPR had to be performed.

EMS said they were called to the area at around 9:55 p.m. and transported a man to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.