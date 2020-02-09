Loading articles...

Halton police search for missing man, 4-year-old child

A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HaltonPolice

Halton Regional Police are searching for a man and a four-year-old child.

Police said they deployed “significant resources” including canine units near the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area Sunday evening.

Police did not say how long the two people had been missing.

Investigators said while they appreciate the many offers to help in the ground search, they are “asking the public to stay out of the area so our officers can conduct their search methodically and strategically.”

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#EB401 ramp to Morningside blocked for a crash
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
We vote @CarlHLam !!!!
Latest Weather
Read more