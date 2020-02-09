Halton police search for missing man, 4-year-old child

Halton Regional Police are searching for a man and a four-year-old child.

Police said they deployed “significant resources” including canine units near the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area Sunday evening.

Police did not say how long the two people had been missing.

Investigators said while they appreciate the many offers to help in the ground search, they are “asking the public to stay out of the area so our officers can conduct their search methodically and strategically.”