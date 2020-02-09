Loading articles...

Police investigate discovery of body in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Brampton.

Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Highway 410 around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

No further details have been released but police say the homicide squad has not yet been called in.

Police say the southbound on and off ramps of Highway 410 are closed in the area for the investigation.

