More Via Rail cancellations Sunday due to protesters near Belleville

Last Updated Feb 9, 2020 at 8:27 am EST

A VIA Rail employee stands on the platform next to a F40 locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Passenger train service between Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal is once again affected by protesters in eastern Ontario.

Via Rail has cancelled 10 trips Sunday morning as protesters continue to block the tracks near Belleville, Ont.

“While all other trains between Montreal-Ottawa-Toronto are prepared to leave on schedule should we achieve line clearance, your departure may be delayed or may not operate due to circumstances beyond our control,” Via posted on its website. “Services continue to operate between Ottawa and Montreal, between Montreal and Quebec City, and west of Toronto in Southwestern Ontario.”

Via says it will be automatically issuing refunds for those affected by the cancellations.

Canadian National Railway traffic is also affected by the blockade, which sprung up Thursday in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, who faced raids on Friday from the RCMP on camps set up to stop a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have been working to stop construction on the $6-billion natural gas pipeline and their efforts have spurred a national protest movement.

The pipeline is part of the massive $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export terminal project and runs from Dawson Creek to Kitimat on B.C.’s northwest coast.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

