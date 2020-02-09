Man seriously injured in early morning downtown stabbing

A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in an early morning stabbing.

Police were called to the area of King Street and Portland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. following reports two groups of men were seen fighting.

Police say it appears someone pulled a knife and a man was stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There is no suspect description at this time but police are canvassing the area for surveillance video. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police.