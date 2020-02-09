Loading articles...

List of Academy Award winners so far

Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards

The Associated Press

