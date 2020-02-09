Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
List of Academy Award winners so far
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 9, 2020 8:54 pm EST
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
___
For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards
