Grizzlies waive G Dion Waiters after trade from Heat

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet (20) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON — The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Dion Waiters on Sunday, three days after acquiring him from the Miami Heat in a three-team trade also involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane.

The Grizzlies also received forward Justise Winslow from Miami and centre Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota, while sending forwards Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat.

Waiters played only three games for Miami between his suspensions. His 10-game ban came in November following his decision to take cannabis-infused gummies while travelling with the team to Los Angeles, resulting in the need for emergency medical attention when the flight landed.

He was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after complaining about playing time, then for six games in December for continued violation of team policy.

The Associated Press

