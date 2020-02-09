Loading articles...

Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.

The Associated Press

