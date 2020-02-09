Bridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

VICTORIA — From the steps of the British Columbia legislature to Vancouver’s city hall to ports, bridges, railways and streets, protests are continuing to support hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territories.

But arrests are also mounting at protest camps near construction zones of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northwest B.C.

RCMP officers arrested 11 people Saturday who allegedly barricaded themselves in a warming centre in a forested area near the work site.

Those arrested are accused of breaching a court injunction related to opposition to the 670-kilometre pipeline project that crosses Wet’suwet’en traditional territory near Smithers, B.C., located more than 1,100 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Wet’suwet’en supporters say the RCMP expanded the zone covered by the court injunction when it moved in to arrest the 11 people.

Protest supporters are gathering today at Vancouver city hall, and Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

Protesters blocked Victoria’s downtown Johnson Street bridge Saturday and other groups of protesters continue their presence at Vancouver ports and railway lines in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press