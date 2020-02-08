Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wild weather causes 1,250 road accidents across Quebec, dumps 40 centimetres of snow
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 8, 2020 1:35 pm EST
A woman shovels out her car during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. The city is bracing for up to 30cm of snow before its over.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Quebecers woke up Saturday to a massive snowfall that helped trigger more than 1,200 road accidents across the province, including a 70-car pileup east of Montreal that closed part of a major highway.
Up to 40 centimetres of snow covered an area stretching from the Ottawa border through the St-Lawrence Valley and up to the province’s Gaspesie peninsula. Authorities said no deaths had been reported.
Acting Minister of Public Security, Andree Laforest, said Friday night that the heavy snow and strong winds caused at least 1,250 road incidents across the affected area of the province, including a 70-car pileup in St-Hyacinthe that involved a provincial police vehicle.
The multi-car collision, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal, injured three but none seriously. It also led to the complete closure of Highway 20 towards the west.
Environment Canada said Friday’s storm was the biggest of the winter season in southern Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb 8., 2020.