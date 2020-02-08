Loading articles...

Victim identified in shooting on Danforth near Greenwood

Thomas Michael Alcott, 29, of Toronto has been identified as the victim of a shooting along Danforth Avenue on Feb. 5, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a shooting along Danforth Avenue this week.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth, just east of Greenwood Avenue, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told 680 NEWS the victim had been inside a bar and went out onto the sidewalk to have a cigarette when three to four shots rang out.

Police said officers located an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he later died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Thomas Michael Alcott, 29, of Toronto.

There has been no suspect information released and police continue to ask witnesses to come forward.

