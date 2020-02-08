Loading articles...

US military says US, Afghan troops fired on in east

KABUL — American and Afghan military personnel were fired on Saturday while conducting an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, the U.S. military said Saturday.

U.S. military spokesman Sonny Leggett in a statement that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were ‘engaged by direct firing.”

“We are assessing the situation,” Leggett said, without saying whether there were any casualties.

There were no other details.

The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar province. The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to Afghanistan’s 18 years of war and America’s longest.

The Associated Press

