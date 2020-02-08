Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor: Boy, 4, dead of gunshot believed self-inflicted
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 8, 2020 12:31 pm EST
PEMBERTON, N.J. — A 4-year-old boy died after he was found in a New Jersey home with a gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted, authorities said.
Police and emergency medical personnel were called to a home in the Country Lakes section of Pemberton Township shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, the Burlington County prosecutor’s office said.
The boy was transported to Virtua Deborah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m., prosecutors said. His name wasn’t released.
“We believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and we will provide updates as we learn more about this tragic incident,” prosecutors said in a Facebook post.
Authorities declined to say whether anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.
“It’s a very, very unfortunate situation,” Mayor David Patriarca said. “My heart goes out to the family.”
The Burlington County Times reported that the child was a pupil at the district’s Early Childhood Education Center for 3- and 4-year-olds. School officials planned to meet Saturday to make preparations for Monday morning.