No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 11 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.

The Canadian Press

