New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing:

— China: 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 89

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 13

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— United Kingdom: 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

