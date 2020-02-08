Man, 34, charged in violent attack on TTC streetcar

A 34-year-old man caught on video in a violent altercation involving two TTC special constables has been charged.

The incident occurred on the 501 Queen streetcar near River Street shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

In the 12-second video that was posted to social media, transit officers and the man can be seen wrestling and throwing punches before some sort of foam spray is deployed in an attempt to subdue the man.

The TTC said in a statement that the altercation began during a routine fare inspection.

Toronto Police say the man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and two counts of assaulting an officer.

There was no word on if any other charges are pending but police say the investigation is ongoing.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said Friday evening that he is taking the issue “very seriously” and has initiated an investigation by an external party.

Toronto councillor Kristyn-Wong Tam also called for a full investigation, saying that the use of force seen in the video “is never acceptable.”

CUPE, which represents the special constables and fare inspectors, called the rush to judgement by politicians unacceptable and called on the TTC to release the surveillance camera footage from the streetcar in its entirety.

“We are confident that once the video is released to the public, any reasonable person will see that our members’ actions were justified and in line with their duties as peace officers.”