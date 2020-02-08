Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hamilton police looking for two suspects after dog is wounded in shooting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 8, 2020 10:54 am EST
Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice
Police in Hamilton say they are looking for two suspects after a dog was shot in the city’s east end Friday night.
They say it happened around 9:00 p.m. when a home owner in the area of Brampton Street and Dunn Avenue let his German Sheppard out the front door as two young men approached the residence.
Investigators say one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the dog, which was rushed to a veterinarian and is expected to survive.
They say the shooter was also confronted by a female from the residence and pointed his gun at her before he and the other suspect fled on foot.
Police say they believe it was a targeted shooting, and are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.
They are also urging area residents to check their home security cameras for possible surveillance evidence.
