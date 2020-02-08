Loading articles...

Hamilton police looking for two suspects after dog is wounded in shooting

Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

Police in Hamilton say they are looking for two suspects after a dog was shot in the city’s east end Friday night.

They say it happened around 9:00 p.m. when a home owner in the area of Brampton Street and Dunn Avenue let his German Sheppard out the front door as two young men approached the residence.

Investigators say one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the dog, which was rushed to a veterinarian and is expected to survive.

They say the shooter was also confronted by a female from the residence and pointed his gun at her before he and the other suspect fled on foot.

Police say they believe it was a targeted shooting, and are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.

They are also urging area residents to check their home security cameras for possible surveillance evidence.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 collectors approaching the 400 - collision cleared! #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:02 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Most of the province is waking up to very cold temperatures. Extreme Cold Warnings remain in effect this morning for som…
Latest Weather
Read more