Loading articles...

UN expert says Spain fails badly in tackling poverty

MADRID — A United Nations human rights expert on Friday lambasted Spain for its treatment of its poor, saying the country’s post-crisis economic policies have benefited businesses and the wealthy, but have left many ordinary people way behind.

U.N. Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Philip Alston said Friday that “the levels of poverty that exist in Spain reflect a political choice” made by governments over the past decade to benefit the wealthy with favourable tax policies while doing little to increase minimum wages or social protection services.

“In the economic area, Spain has done very well,” Alston said in Madrid. “High GDP, high per-capita income, enormous overall wealth.

“In the social area, it´s a different story: Spain is either at the bottom or close to the bottom on so many of the key indicators.¨

Alston was presenting his preliminary findings after visiting six regions and meeting with people living in poverty, civil society groups, academics and government officials.

Spain emerged from a grueling five-year economic crisis in 2013. And while the percentage pf people at risk of poverty and social exclusion inched down from 29% in 2013 to 26% in 2017, it is still much higher than the European Union average of 22%. The economy has been steadily improving at a faster rate than the EU average for some years but unemployment in Spain is at 14%, roughly double the EU figure.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
#WB403 CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:22 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more