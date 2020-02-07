The invisible epidemic of drugged drinks

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you’re a woman, you’ve been warned to watch your drink. Because drink tampering happens every day in Canada—we just don’t know how often, or with what, or where.

As a country, or even province to province, we’re still struggling to find a coherent strategy. And for all those warnings and awareness campaigns—unless you’ve been a victim of these drugs, you’re probably vastly underestimating the effect they can have on you, even if you make it home safely.

GUEST: Rosa Saba, Calgary Bureau, Toronto Star

