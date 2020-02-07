Loading articles...

PM Trudeau lands in Ethiopia, where he will head to the African Union

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Justin Trudeau has landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will be the first Canadian prime minister to take part in a session of the African Union.

The eight-day trip, which will include an official visit to Senegal, is designed largely to woo support from African nations as Canada tries to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council in June.

The Liberal government is also looking to strengthen its relationship with the continent, which is home to more than one billion people and countries with some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Trudeau is starting his trip in Ethiopia, which is the headquarters of the African Union.

He intends to meet with a number of African leaders on the margins of the gathering, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and attend discussions on gender equality and the environment.

African scholars and Canadian foreign affairs experts say this trip needs to be about a lot more than the UN vote or it will fail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 app. Dixie collectors - three left lanes remain closed, heavy delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:22 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more