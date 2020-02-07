Loading articles...

Pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in Anchorage crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A pedestrian struck by a car last month in south Anchorage has died of her injuries.

An Anchorage hospital notified police that Lillian Pete, 55, had died, police spokesman M.J. Thim said Friday.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. A man driving a car attempted to exit the parking lot of the Dimond Center mall and struck Pete.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police. No citations or charges were filed immediately after the accident.

The crash closed lanes of Dimond Boulevard at the Old Seward Highway.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
WB 401 just before the 404 express - centre lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:22 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more