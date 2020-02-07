Loading articles...

Ontario seeks way around Buy American policies with new trade strategy

Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters outside his office at Queen's Park on January 17, 2020. Image courtesy Josef Fazio.

Ontario says it will negotiate trade agreements with individual U.S. states in a bid to work around federal “Buy American” policies.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to announce the new strategy today during a trip to Washington, D.C.

The plan will see the province attempt to strike so-called Strategic Investment and Procurement Agreements with states to increase trade.

The premier promised the new strategy last week ahead of the trip to the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Ford says that strengthening economic ties with U.S. states will create opportunities for Ontario businesses to bring their products and expertise to American markets.

Ontario is also continuing talks today with Ohio and other states to secure an agreement to bolster trade with those jurisdictions.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Major problems on the Westbound 403 west of Eglinton..only the left lane is open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more