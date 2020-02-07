Ontario seeks way around Buy American policies with new trade strategy

Ontario says it will negotiate trade agreements with individual U.S. states in a bid to work around federal “Buy American” policies.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to announce the new strategy today during a trip to Washington, D.C.

The plan will see the province attempt to strike so-called Strategic Investment and Procurement Agreements with states to increase trade.

The premier promised the new strategy last week ahead of the trip to the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Ford says that strengthening economic ties with U.S. states will create opportunities for Ontario businesses to bring their products and expertise to American markets.

Ontario is also continuing talks today with Ohio and other states to secure an agreement to bolster trade with those jurisdictions.