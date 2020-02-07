Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Trans Mountain cost jumps to $12.6 billion

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The estimated cost to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has jumped by 70 per cent, to $12.6 billion from $7.4 billion.

More to come…

The Canadian Press

