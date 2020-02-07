Loading articles...

National employment numbers for January from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.6)

Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.8)

Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.5)

Number unemployed: 1,124,400 (1,143,200)

Number working: 19,159,100 (19,124,600)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (11.1)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

