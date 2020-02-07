Loading articles...

Man charged after social media post alerts police to alleged TTC sex assaults

Last Updated Feb 7, 2020 at 7:29 am EST

A train at the Wellesley subway station. CITYNEWS.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for sex assault after a social media post alerted Toronto police to the allegations.

Police say, between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16, two women were allegedly sexually assaulted while seated on a TTC subway.

The women and a witness contacted police after seeing a social media post about the incident.

The post claimed a man sat beside a female who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18, and placed his jacket and backpack on his lap.

The man then allegedly brushed his hand along the side of the person’s breast.

Nicolae Stefan Pop, of Toronto was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. His photo has not been released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

York University said one of its part-time instructors had been temporarily removed from his position at the school while Toronto police look into allegations that he sexually assaulted a female on the subway.

“We are aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving a part-time instructor at the University,” York University said in a statement last month. “York is taking steps to investigate the matter and continues to liaise with Toronto Police Service.

It has not been confirmed whether Pop is the part-time instructor.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
#WBQEW past Bronte, HOV and two left lanes blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:22 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more