Man charged after social media post alerts police to alleged TTC sex assaults

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for sex assault after a social media post alerted Toronto police to the allegations.

Police say, between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16, two women were allegedly sexually assaulted while seated on a TTC subway.

The women and a witness contacted police after seeing a social media post about the incident.

The post claimed a man sat beside a female who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18, and placed his jacket and backpack on his lap.

The man then allegedly brushed his hand along the side of the person’s breast.

Nicolae Stefan Pop, of Toronto was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. His photo has not been released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

York University said one of its part-time instructors had been temporarily removed from his position at the school while Toronto police look into allegations that he sexually assaulted a female on the subway.

“We are aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving a part-time instructor at the University,” York University said in a statement last month. “York is taking steps to investigate the matter and continues to liaise with Toronto Police Service.

It has not been confirmed whether Pop is the part-time instructor.