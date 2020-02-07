Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for January, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in January. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 7.4 per cent (7.0)

— Halifax 6.4 (6.6)

— Moncton, N.B. 5.1 (5.1)

— Saint John, N.B. 7.4 (7.6)

— Saguenay, Que. 6.1 (6.2)

— Quebec 4.1 (3.5)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 4.6 (4.7)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.3 (5.2)

— Montreal 6.0 (6.0)

— Gatineau, Que. 4.8 (5.0)

— Ottawa 4.2 (4.2)

— Kingston, Ont. 5.7 (5.8)

— Peterborough, Ont. 7.6 (7.6)

— Oshawa, Ont. 6.7 (6.1)

— Toronto 5.5 (5.6)

— Hamilton, Ont. 4.8 (4.5)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 5.2 (4.8)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.4 (5.2)

— Brantford, Ont. 4.3 (3.8)

— Guelph, Ont. 5.0 (5.6)

— London, Ont. 5.0 (5.6)

— Windsor, Ont. 8.3 (7.6)

— Barrie, Ont. 5.0 (5.2)

— Sudbury, Ont. 5.0 (5.4)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.1 (5.0)

— Winnipeg 5.2 (5.3)

— Regina 6.7 (6.0)

— Saskatoon 5.8 (5.7)

— Calgary 7.2 (7.1)

— Edmonton 8.2 (8.1)

— Kelowna, B.C. 4.2 (4.2)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 5.0 (4.9)

— Vancouver 4.5 (4.8)

— Victoria 3.5 (3.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

