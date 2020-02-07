Fire destroys school in North Slope village of Kaktovik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An overnight fire destroyed the only school in an Alaska North Slope village.

The school in Kaktovik burned early Friday morning, Anchorage television station KTUU reported.

The school was a total loss, said Kaktovik Mayor Amanda Kaleak. The school is part of the North Slope Borough School District.

Kaktovik resident Melvin Kayotuk captured video of the fire.

“We woke up then heard the school was on fire,” Kayotuk said.

The official cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. Pipes had frozen in the school, Kayotuk said, and heaters were attempting to thaw them out.

“I feel sad for our kids that are gone right now,”Kayotuk said. “”They went to play a ball game in another village and they’re going to come home and they’re going to have no more school as it being burnt down.”

No injuries were reported.

Kaktovik is an Inupiat village of 250 on the Beaufort Sea about 75 miles (121 kilometres) northeast of the Canada border.

The Associated Press