Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Feb 7, 2020 at 11:41 pm EST

Police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 10:40 p.m.

They found a man lying in the snow with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Two people were seen running away from the scene.

More to come

 

