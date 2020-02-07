Loading articles...

Elementary rotating strikes resume after Ontario-wide walkout

Teachers from Parkdale Junior and Senior Public School picket at Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue on Jan. 20, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Public elementary teachers are on strike at several Ontario boards today including the largest one, in Toronto.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) resumes its rotating strikes today, a day after a province-wide walkout.

Teachers are walking the picket lines in the Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Niagara, Toronto, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as the Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities, and early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic board.

Union president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of talks last week, but the province’s negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO couldn’t accept.

He says key issues include special education funding, full-day kindergarten, hiring regulations and addressing classroom violence.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says teachers are escalating strikes to advance higher compensation.

