Defence questions account of undercover officer in Schlatter murder trial

Kalen Schlatter at the first day of his murder trial in the death of Tess Richey (Pam Davies/CITYNEWS)

Defence lawyers for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman are questioning the account of an undercover Toronto police officer testifying at the trial.

Kalen Schlatter’s lawyers are cross-examining the officer, who testified earlier this week that Schlatter confided in him while they were in holding cells at a police station.

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva is suggesting the officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, may not have accurately remembered the conversation with her client.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey, a woman he had just met, then strangled her when she refused his advances.

Richey was reported missing after a night out with a friend, and her body was found in a stairwell by her mother and a family friend days later.

The Crown has said security footage shows Schlatter and Richey heading towards a stairwell together and Schlatter leaving alone 45 minutes later.

