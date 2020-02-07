Loading articles...

Sentencing hearing expected for woman who threw chair off Toronto balcony

Last Updated Feb 7, 2020 at 5:46 am EST

A woman was captured on video throwing a chair off a balcony on Bremner Boulevard. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The sentencing hearing for a young woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto highrise balcony is scheduled to take place today.

Marcella Zoia, 20, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November in an act that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The chair crashed down 45 storeys near a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured in the incident.

Zoia took issue with the Crown’s pre-sentence report last month that said she posted the video to social media, which delayed her sentencing hearing and upset the judge.

The Crown says it wants to prove Zoia posted the video to social media as the prosecution seeks a six-month jail sentence.

The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would mean Zoia would not spend time behind bars.

