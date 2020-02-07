Protest forces cancellation of VIA Rail trains from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal

Some weekend travellers heading to Montreal or Ottawa today are finding their trains cancelled due to a protest blocking the tracks east of the GTA in Belleville.

VIA already cancelled a handful of trains that had been scheduled to depart from Union Station and now say no trains will run along those routes until the issue is resolved.

Train 50 to Ottawa and train 60 to Montreal were scheduled to leave at 6:40 a.m. and after more than two hours VIA finally updated their website saying those trains have been cancelled.

Trains 52 and 62 to Ottawa and Montreal, which were supposed to leave Union Station at 8:35 a.m. were also cancelled.

Trains are expected to still operate between Ottawa and Montreal, between Montreal and Quebec City, and west of Toronto in Southwestern Ontario.

Customers are being advised to check the website ahead of their scheduled departure for updates.

Passenger and freight rail traffic was stopped at Marysville, which is just east of Belleville, last night after protestors forced the shutdown of rail lines in support of the Wet’suwet’en, who faced raids yesterday from the RCMP on camps set up to stop a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.