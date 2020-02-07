Loading articles...

Another plane from China lands at San Diego Marine base

SAN DIEGO — Another plane carrying people evacuated from the virus zone in China landed Friday at a Marine Corps base just outside San Diego.

The U.S. government-chartered jet landed at midmorning at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

No information about the number of people aboard was released. A briefing was scheduled for late afternoon.

Those aboard are among hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated due to the viral outbreak centred in the Wuhan region of China.

In addition to a previous flight to Miramar, other evacuation flights to California have brought people to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Hwy 6 North, jammed from Townline. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:22 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special wx Statement ENDED. Flurries are coming to an end. It’s cold though. Dress for wind chill near minus 13 for most…
Latest Weather
Read more