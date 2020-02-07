Administration ends antitrust probe of 4 automakers, Calif.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies’ conduct violated the law.

The Justice Department’s investigation, which started last fall, had aimed to determine whether antitrust laws were violated by Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW in reaching the July deal with California. Under the deal, the automakers planned to comply with pollution and related mileage requirements established by California that are tougher than the federal standards sought by President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department didn’t find conduct violating the law and has closed the investigation, a person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Marcy Gordon And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press