Two new presumptive cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

Two more presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in British Columbia.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says a man and woman, both visitors from China’s Hubei province, have been confirmed to have the illness.

Henry says the visitors are linked to a woman who was diagnosed earlier this week in the Vancouver area.

She says officials are confident one of the newly diagnosed people is the source of the novel coronavirus in that household.

Henry says that source is a young, healthy man who had a very mild illness and didn’t seek medical attention.

B.C. will have four people sickened with the coronavirus if the latest cases are confirmed at a national laboratory in Winnipeg,

