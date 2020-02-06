Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two new presumptive cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.
by News Staff
Posted Feb 6, 2020 5:48 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 6, 2020 at 5:53 pm EST
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). China's envoy to Ottawa is offering glowing praise for Canada's help in combatting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and is suggesting that might useful in repairing the diplomatic rift between their countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File
Two more presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in British Columbia.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says a man and woman, both visitors from China’s Hubei province, have been confirmed to have the illness.
Henry says the visitors are linked to a woman who was diagnosed earlier this week in the Vancouver area.
She says officials are confident one of the newly diagnosed people is the source of the novel coronavirus in that household.
Henry says that source is a young, healthy man who had a very mild illness and didn’t seek medical attention.
B.C. will have four people sickened with the coronavirus if the latest cases are confirmed at a national laboratory in Winnipeg,