Zen your way into the weekend with these events

The second weekend of February is upon us and there is plenty to do in the city to celebrate it. Below are some events to choose from.

Events

Yoga-na like this one

Relax your way into February with a wellness market, curated with all things calm and positive. Explore the nuances of yoga and Thai massage, show your support local artisans and give back to the community by getting involved with the local environment and its people. The market takes place on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gladstone Hotel. Here’s more information on the event.

On the light side of life

The annual Winter Light Exhibition is back at Ontario Place with inspiration, modernism and illumination all of which is literally wrapped together by following the theme of “Cocoon” for the exhibits. Running from Saturday to March 29, this event will have artists showcase their love for nature, technology and design with interactive light and art installations. Visiting this exhibition during the weekend has its added advantages, with bonfires and painting classes to warm your heart. This event is free for people of all age groups.

Swoop back into Retro-land

The 15th annual Bloor-Yorkville IceFest is back on the weekend. This year’s theme is the “Awesome 80’s” that will revamp this popular cultural space with ice sculptures made out of 70,000 pounds of ice. The free event features distinctively designed ice sculptures and winter activities for the weekend. The Annual Sassafraz Ice Carving Competition will be something to look forward to. With February being the heart month, Bloor-Yorkville will be fundraising in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

More than just a hobby

If you’re a wood professional or carving is just a recreational activity, then the Toronto Woodworking show is the place to be! Taking place from Friday to Sunday at the International Centre, the event celebrates the art of working with wood. It provides a space for all woodcarvers, woodturners, & woodworkers, irrespective of their level of skill, can display their work and enter competitions that offer rewards. The show features woodworking tools and machinery, seminars and demonstrations as well.

A florist’s delight

The Southern Ontario Orchid Society’s Annual Orchid Show and Sale will be held this weekend at the Toronto Botanical Garden. This event will over thirty professional orchid growers, a floral exhibition and lectures by orchid experts with educational displays. The cost will be $12 for adults and free for supervised children under 12 years old. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days and tickets are up for sale.

Transit

Another weekend, another closure. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and maintenance work. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans will operate.