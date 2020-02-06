Toronto Airbnb shooting renews calls for stricter regulation

In today’s Big Story podcast, three people died this weekend, in a shooting at a downtown condo. The victims were all young men. The condo was a short-term rental, on AirBnB—a “ghost hotel” to use the phrase the company’s critics have coined. Both the gun violence and the rental issue are issues that city council has tried, and so far failed, to solve.

Last year was the city’s worst in recent history for gun violence, despite council pledging more money for the police to combat it. Two years ago, the city tried to regulate AirBnB, but it’s still waiting for those regulations to be adopted. And because those failures tragically met head on, just before the city’s budget a shift in approach might finally be the result.

GUEST: Jennifer Pagliaro, City Hall reporter, Toronto Star

