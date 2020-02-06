Loading articles...

Toronto Airbnb shooting renews calls for stricter regulation

Chris Lehane Airbnb's Senior Vice President of Global Policy and Communications, joined by doctors, takes questions during a press conference in Toronto, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

In today’s Big Story podcast, three people died this weekend, in a shooting at a downtown condo. The victims were all young men. The condo was a short-term rental, on AirBnB—a “ghost hotel” to use the phrase the company’s critics have coined. Both the gun violence and the rental issue are issues that city council has tried, and so far failed, to solve.

Last year was the city’s worst in recent history for gun violence, despite council pledging more money for the police to combat it. Two years ago, the city tried to regulate AirBnB, but it’s still waiting for those regulations to be adopted. And because those failures tragically met head on, just before the city’s budget a shift in approach might finally be the result.

GUEST: Jennifer Pagliaro, City Hall reporter, Toronto Star

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Torontobound QEW approaching Centennial Parkway 2 left lanes are blocked by a jackknifed tractor trailer
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Thursday morning. Slick conditions with the snow in #Toronto GTA early this morning. Snow will be on and off t…
Latest Weather
Read more