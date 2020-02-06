Loading articles...

Thieves nab 2 huge military vehicles from Swedish army

COPENHAGEN — Swedish police say two four-wheel drive military vehicles weighing nearly seven tons have been stolen from an army storage facility northwest of Stockholm.

Built by BAE Land Systems OMC in South Africa, the 2.8-meter (9.2-foot) tall and 5.32-meter (17.5-foot) vehicles contained no arms, munition or explosives.

The theft, which was discovered Wednesday, is believed to have taken place during the night before from a base in Enkoping, 70 kilometres (44 miles) northwest of the Swedish capital. Police said they have started an investigation and a nationwide search for the vehicles.

The Associated Press

