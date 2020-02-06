Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Yang campaign lays off staff after Iowa caucuses
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 6, 2020 3:44 pm EST
Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at a town hall at the Colonial Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Keene, N.H. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
WASHINGTON — Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by laying off dozens of staffers following a distant sixth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. Campaign manager Zach Graumann said Thursday that the campaign is “restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches.” Graumann went on to call the plans “a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken.” The statement followed a report by Politico that Yang’s campaign had fired dozens of staffers across the operation. Yang’s campaign told The Associated Press that most of those let go had been Iowa staff.