SNC-Lavalin Group announces three new nominees for board of directors

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says the nomination of three new members to its board of directors is part of a renewal process for the company.

In December, SNC-Lavalin was fined $280 million after its construction division pleaded guilty to fraud for actions taken in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

Four current board members of SNC’s board will not be standing for re-election.

Newcomers Gary Baughman, Chris Clark and Mike Pederson will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting on May 7.

Baughman is the former chair and chief executive of Texas-based APTIM, a global design, construction, environmental remediation and maintenance service supplier.

Clark is the former chief executive of PricewaterhouseCoopers Canada, while Pederson is a former senior executive at TD Bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)

The Canadian Press