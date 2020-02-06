Robbery charges forwarded for suspect in armed shoplifting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man suspected of shoplifting and flashing a gun to grocery store employees is being held on suspicion of robbery and weapons misconduct, Anchorage police said.

Logan Parrigin, 31, is in custody at the Anchorage jail. Online court documents do not list his attorney and he has not been arraigned.

An Anchorage police officer fired a shot Wednesday night as Parrigin was arrested. The use of force is under review by the Office of Special Prosecution. No one was injured, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Police were summoned after a man threatened employees at the Carrs grocery store at the mall, said Teeh Lavatai, who works in the store’s loss prevention department.

Employees spotted the man loading shampoo bottles into a backpack. When employees approached, the man displayed a handgun in his waistband and ran, Lavatai said.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Police Chief Justin Doll said arriving officers saw a man matching the description of the suspected shoplifter. The man was running east toward a trampoline park in the mall, Doll said.

Officers confronted the suspect as he tried to enter the trampoline park and one officer fired a shot. It was not clear where the bullet went. Doll said.

Police recovered a stolen weapon at the scene.

The officer was placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name will be released after 72 hours, Doll said.

The Associated Press