Loading articles...

Ontario task force to recommend capital markets regulation changes

Bank buildings are photographed in Toronto's financial district on June 27, 2018. The province has appointed a taskforce to review Ontario's capital markets regulations and advise on how they can be modernized. The ministry of finance says in a statement that executives with experience at Aimia Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc., GMP Securities LP, Norton Rose Fulbright and Kingsdale Advisors will form the taskforce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

TORONTO — The province has appointed a task force to review Ontario’s capital markets regulations and recommend how they can be modernized.

The Ministry of Finance says in a statement that executives with experience at Aimia Inc., Sun Life Financial Inc., GMP Securities LP, Norton Rose Fulbright and Kingsdale Advisors will form the task force.

The task force will provide recommendations on how innovation can be fostered in capital markets by improving regulatory structures and how the government can reduce duplicative regulatory burdens.

The task force will also look at how they can improve investor protection and build a competitive economy for Ontario by ensuring opportunities help both large and small market players.

The ministry first said last fall that a task force would be formed after hearing that capital markets innovation and competitiveness was being stifled.

The task force will have the support of a volunteer advisory group with members from the Ontario Securities Commission, the Bank of Nova Scotia, Fidelity Canada and OMERS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

Companies in this story (TSX:SLF, TSX:AIM, TSX:BNS).

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
Watch out for a collision EB 401 east of Port Union express - left lane partially blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:41 AM
Morning! Right now, we are getting a break from some of the snow. However, more snow is on the way. According to Me…
Latest Weather
Read more