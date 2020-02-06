Loading articles...

King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant

FILE - This July 16, 2016 file photo shows "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King speaking at the 2016 Art For Life Benefit in Water Mill, N.Y. In the wake of a social media backlash, King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant. A video clip distributed on CBS News' social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn't, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant's memory. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS’ Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.

A video clip distributed on CBS News’ social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

On Thursday, King posted a video in response on Twitter.

“I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me, too,” King said. “I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I’m very angry.”

CBS News had no immediate response Thursday to King’s post.

In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant’s legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn’t, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant’s memory.

It was the clip that appeared to launch the backlash. The response included a profane video posted on Twitter by rapper Snoop Dogg telling King to back off, “before we come get you.”

David Bauder, The Associated Press

